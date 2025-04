A 15-year-old student at a French high school has stabbed four other fellow students during a lunch break killing one of them and injuring three others. This attack took place at a Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides school in Nantes on Thursday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the victim was a female student but they have declined to discuss a possible motive saying that further details would be released by the prosecutor's office. Watch this report to know more!