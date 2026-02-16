LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /France Floods: Rescuers Navigate Submerged Streets Heroically

France Floods: Rescuers Navigate Submerged Streets Heroically

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 14:00 IST
France Floods: Rescuers Navigate Submerged Streets Heroically
Severe flooding has hit southwest France as Storm Nils pushes rivers beyond their limits, submerging streets and communities. Emergency crews are navigating flooded roads, conducting rescues, and assisting residents in affected areas. Authorities have issued flood warnings, urging people to stay safe and avoid travel in submerged regions. The storm has caused widespread disruption, affecting homes, transportation, and local infrastructure.

Trending Topics

trending videos