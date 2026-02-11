/France Ex-Teacher Accused of Abusing 89 Teens Over 50 Years Across Countries

French prosecutors have charged a former informal teacher with the rape and sexual assault of at least 89 teenagers over more than 50 years. Investigators say Jacques Leveugle used his positions in holiday camps and tutoring roles to gain access to minors across Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. The case emerged after a USB drive containing detailed records of alleged abuse was discovered by a family member. With only around 40 victims identified so far, authorities have issued a rare public appeal, urging others to come forward. A separate investigation has also been launched into allegations that Leveugle killed his own mother and aunt decades ago. Police say the probe remains ongoing, with international cooperation underway to uncover the full extent of the alleged crimes.