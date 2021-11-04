France alleges that United Kingdom didn't honor Post-Brexit deals

Nov 04, 2021, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A British scallop dredger seized by France is being held at the port of Le Havre, earlier, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said he understood the vessel had been freed by France. A spokesman later said the minister had misspoken.
Read in App