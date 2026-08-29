/Former Defense Minister Fedorov Gets Italy Defense Role | Election Call Puts Zelensky Under Pressure

Ukraine's former defense minister Fedorov has taken on a new international defense role just weeks after his dramatic dismissal from Kyiv's government triggered protests across the country. Fedorov has accepted a position as defense innovation adviser to Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, where he will advise on technologies shaping modern warfare. His work will reportedly focus on autonomous systems, air defense and defense-sector innovation. Italy's Defense Ministry described the appointment as an important opportunity, with Fedorov's experience in military technology and innovation expected to contribute to Italy's response to emerging security challenges. Fedorov will remain based in Kyiv while carrying out his new responsibilities. The appointment comes after a major political fallout in Ukraine. Fedorov was dismissed as defense minister in July amid reported tensions with Ukraine's military leadership. His removal sparked protests, with supporters demanding that he be reinstated.