Florida: Battle on abortion pill Mifeprinstone heads to Supreme Court

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will seek the Supreme Court to get involved in order to maintain Americans' enhanced access to the abortion drug mifepristone, including through mail orders and without having to see a doctor. "The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Fifth Circuit's decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA to deny in part our request for a stay pending appeal," Attorney General Merrick Garland stated. To defend the FDA's scientific judgement and safeguard Americans' access to safe and effective reproductive care, we will ask the Supreme Court for immediate relief.