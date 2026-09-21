/Flash floods ravage Kerala: Idukki hit by deadly landslide as death toll rises to nine

Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and landslides across Kerala, claiming at least nine lives in just 24 hours, five in Malappuram and two each in Kottayam and Idukki. In Idukki's Kottakamboor, a mudslide crushed a shed sheltering three people, killing a brother and sister. With an orange alert issued for multiple districts and more rain expected through September 24, CM V.D. Satheesan has ordered hourly reviews, evacuations from vulnerable areas, and a ban on fishing at sea.