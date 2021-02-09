First virtual summit between Indian PM Modi & Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani in 2021

Feb 09, 2021, 03.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani held a virtual summit on Tuesday. This is the first virtual summit between the two leaders in 2021. Both India and Afghanistan share a close relationship.
