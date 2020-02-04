LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Fineprint: WHO asks nations dealing with Coronavirus to be prepared, not panic
Feb 04, 2020, 09.40 PM(IST)
Follow Us
The fast spreading outbreak of coronavirus has killed 427 people and threatened the global economy. The World Health Organisation has asked all countries dealing with coronavirus to be prepared and not panic. Watch report: