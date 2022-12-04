FIFA World Cup: France takes on Poland in Round of 16, qualifies for knockout stage
The FIFA World Cup 2022 and today's action will begin with defending Championship and Group D winners. France earned six points to advance to the Round of 16. After suffering a devastating loss to Tunisia, everything appeared to be going according to plan. Poland, though, played a very different style of football during the group stage. To advance to the knockout stage based on goal differential, they had to rely on the outcome of the Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia game.