Experts weigh in on ambitious economic corridor announced at G20 summit. Will it counter China's BRI

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
China's BRI has a new rival. India, US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union announced a multinational rail and ports deal on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The corridor will link India with the Middle East and Europe. The move is seen as a weapon to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative. Watch this video to know more.

