In this exclusive interview with WION, Kobbi Shoshani, Israel's Consul General to the Midwest India, shares his perspective on key issues. He discusses his assessment of Syria and expectations from the current regime change, Israel’s bombing of facilities in Syria, and Netanyahu’s message to Iran. Shoshani also delves into the future of India-Israel military ties, the situation of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, and the prospects of a Gaza ceasefire.
Exclusive Interview: Kobbi Shoshani, Israel's Consul General To The Midwest India, Speaks To WION
