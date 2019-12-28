Ex-IAF Chief: IAF planned airstrike to hit terror camps in Pak in 2008

Dec 28, 2019, 07.40 PM(IST)
India's Former Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa has said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) planned to strike terror camps of Pakistan twice before the 2019 Balakot airstrike. #WION #IAF #BSDhanoa