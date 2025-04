The European Union's special space envoy Marjolijn Van Deelen has lauded India's rise as a 'Space Power', pointing to the strides country has taken, including the landing on the south pole of the moon under Chandrayaan-3 mission. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Marjolijn said, 'India has seen fantastic growth. Space launch capacity is significant ..provides basis for cooperation. Landing on moon was fabulous'. She hoped for cooperating with India in keeping space demilitarized. She highlighted,'we are worried about space militarisation. Number of actors developing aggressive technology, being opaque technology...Good to be aware of threat perception'. EU is working with UN for a framework on the issue. India emphasizes that outer space should be used for peaceful purposes, in line with the 1967 Outer Space Treaty (OST), to which it is a party.