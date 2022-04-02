Doomscrolling - Endless scrolling leading to anxiety, impact on mental health

Apr 02, 2022, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Endless scrolling can have a bad impact on mental health and there is a need to step back from it. WION speaks to Sharon Blady, Former Health Minister of Manitoba and Dr Shabbir Tejani, GP Partner of GR Medical Centre for more perspective
