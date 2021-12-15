Don't underestimate Omicron variant, it's spreading at unprecedented rate, says WHO Chief

Dec 15, 2021, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the new Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading across the globe at an unprecedented rate and urged to not underestimate it.
Read in App