Donald Trump surrenders in Atlanta, his mugshot taken

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
In a historic first, a mug shot of the former American President Donald Trump was taken as he surrendered to authorities in georgia on charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election in the state. This has created mixed responses from americans on whether the act of taking a mugshot was politically motivated?

