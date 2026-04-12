/Dollar Hegemony Faces New Geopolitical Test

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 12:00 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 12:00 IST
To understand what’s at stake in the Iran conflict, we have to look beyond oil, and into the currency that powers global trade. For decades, the US Dollar has dominated energy markets. But now, with Yuan payments emerging in key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, a gradual shift toward a more multipolar financial world may be underway… Around 80 percent of global oil trade is still settled in dollars, reinforcing its dominance over international commerce.