Dodgers block ICE agents from entering stadium in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers denied U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents access to Dodger Stadium’s parking lots on June 19, amid ongoing protests against recent immigration raids in the city. The move, highlighted by protests and pressure from the team’s largely Latino fan base, marks a rare public stance from the Dodgers on the issue. While the club identified the officials as ICE agents, the Department of Homeland Security clarified that they were actually U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel present briefly for unrelated reasons.