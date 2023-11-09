LIVE TV

Diwali at Downing Street: PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty celebrate the festival of lights

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty celebrated Diwali with members of the Hindu community in Britain this Wednesday.

