/Did Israel use kill- plot intel to convince Trump to attack Iran?

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 17:27 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 17:27 IST
As tensions between Washington and Tehran hit a fever pitch, a new report suggests Israel has shared intelligence with the U.S. regarding an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump. While President Trump has publicly acknowledged the threat, some U.S. officials are questioning the timing and intent behind this intelligence. Is this a genuine security warning, or a strategic effort by Israel to sway U.S. military action against Iran?