LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Dan Bongino to Quit as FBI Deputy Director; Ex-Podcaster to Step Down in January

Dan Bongino to Quit as FBI Deputy Director; Ex-Podcaster to Step Down in January

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 12:19 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 12:19 IST
Dan Bongino to Quit as FBI Deputy Director; Ex-Podcaster to Step Down in January
Dan Bongino is set to step down as FBI Deputy Director in January, marking the end of a brief and controversial tenure.

Trending Topics

trending videos