Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Dan Bongino to Quit as FBI Deputy Director; Ex-Podcaster to Step Down in January
Dan Bongino to Quit as FBI Deputy Director; Ex-Podcaster to Step Down in January
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Dec 18, 2025, 12:19 IST
| Updated:
Dec 18, 2025, 12:19 IST
Dan Bongino is set to step down as FBI Deputy Director in January, marking the end of a brief and controversial tenure.
Trending Topics
Dan Bongino
FBI
WION
trending videos
Benin failed coup: Coup leader reportedly still on the run
US President Calls for Maduro to Step Down As Tensions Mount
Libyan Army Chief, 4 Others Killed in Plane Crash in Turkey; Probe Underway
Reindeers under threat as wolf population expands in Finland
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Moscow used over 600 drones in overnight attack
Turkey plane crash: Libyan Army Chief of Staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported
WION Explains 'New Definition' of Aravalli Hills and Why It Has Caused a Furore
Trump Wants Greenland as EU Vows to Shield Arctic Nation |
Israel-Hezbollah war: Israel defence forces confirm airstrikes in southern Lebanon
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu launches world's largest quantum skilling programme
UK to Ban Boiling Lobsters Alive Under Animal Cruelty Reforms
China Loads, Locks 100 ICBMs Near Mongolia for Nuclear War Over Taiwan
Russia Designing New ‘Weapon of Fear’ to Wreak Havoc in Space, NATO Warns
Delhi AQI: 'Very Poor' Air Likely to Persist in Delhi
ISRO chief: LVM3 can carry up to 9,200 kg to low Earth orbit
US-Venezuela tensions: Trump administration ramps up pressure campaign targeting Venezuela
Greenland crisis tests NATO unity; Brussels vows to shield Greenland from US power play
India's Rice Buffer is Far Above Official Requirements
Breaking: Zelensky to pull back troops from eastern Donetsk region | Russia-Ukraine war
Libya Plane Crash in Turkey Kills Libya Army Chief, Four Others | Investigation Ongoing
Goa fire tragedy: Accused Gaurav Luthra & brother flee to Phuket, spotted during immigration check
BlueBird Satellite: India’s ISRO Rockets BlueBird Block-2 Satellite for AST SpaceMobile
Israel drops 85 tonnes of GBU-31 JDAMs & Spice 2000 bombs to kill Hassan Nasrallah
India-Bangladesh: Russian Envoy to Bangladesh Urges Dhaka-Delhi De-escalation
India’s BrahMos Missile Goes Global | Russia Approves Exports to Vietnam, Indonesia | WION
India Nears $450 Million BrahMos Missile Deal With Vietnam and Indonesia
UK: warning issued after new Mpox strain identified in England
US-Venezuela: Russia Slams US, Venezuela Accuses ‘Extortion’ at UNSC Meeting
Russia Launches Large-Scale Air Assault Targeting Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure
Belgium Joins ICJ Genocide Case Against Israel, UN Confirms Intervention
Asim Munir Tells Libya Not to Depend on Western Powers, Offers Pakistan’s Support
NATO Warns Russia: 'Devastating Consequences' if Ukraine Attacked
Zelensky Bows to Putin as Ukraine Front Crumbles Before Russian Army
Pakistan | Imran: Ready to Lay Down my Life for True Freedom of my Nation |
China's 'core interest': Pentagon says China trying to prevent deepening India-US ties
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian strikes spark sweeping outages in Ukraine, Poland scrambles fighter jets
VIDEO: Five policemen killed in Pakistan after militant attack on patrolling vehicle
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Withdraws Troops From Eastern Town Amid Deadly Russian Strikes
Trump Edges Towards Venezuela Invasion, Russia, China Warn Washington
Islamabad Signs Major Weapons Deal With Libya Despite UN Arms Embargo
Freestyle chess: India's Erigaisi defeats Magnus Carlsen in Cape Town
Turkey: 700 Sinkholes Destroy Turkey's Farms: What's Behind the Mysterious Phenomenon?
UK: Major incident declared over giant sinkhole at Shropshire Canal
Russia-Ukraine war: Three people, including officers, killed in an explosion in Moscow
Trump to Issue Executive Order Creating National AI Rule
Breast Cancer Cases in India Expected to Rise Over 5% Annually
Dhaka-Delhi diplomatic row: Russia tells Bangladesh to remember India's role in 1971