Critically Speaking: Is Avatar: The Way of Water worth the hype?

12 years after the first Avatar released in screen and became a cult classic, filmmaker James Cameron is back with its sequel 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'. Considering Cameron took several years to develop the story and the technology to back it, it is being widely touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year. Featuring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana who reprise their role in the sequel, the film is rich in visuals.