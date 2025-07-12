Coup whispers in Pakistan

The anniversary of the 1977 military coup in Pakistan has come with fresh whispers of recently-elevated Army Chief Field Marshall Asim Munir looking to take the country down the same path again. Reports say Asim Munir has spoken of taking over President Zardari's job, with Zardari's son Bilawal Bhutto's recent statements adding fuel to the fire. The first story on Inside South Asia this week.