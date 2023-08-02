Controversial judicial reforms deeply divide the Israeli society

Israel is in the grips of its worst domestic crisis in decades. Since the beginning of this year, thousands of Israelis have been protesting weekly against the proposed judicial overhaul. The Judicial overhaul, if enacted, would allow lawmakers to scrap Supreme court rulings with a simple majority vote. The controversial reforms have deeply divided the Israeli society, besides eliciting significant pushback internationally. An undeterred Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has called these reforms "a minor correction". Critics and opponents though, believe the reforms will undermine the country's democracy by weakening the judicial system. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.