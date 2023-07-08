Cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House | America's drug problem

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House. The white powder was discovered at a storage facility by the Secret Service during a routine inspection. Who brought drugs into the White House? Is the incident an eye-opener on America's drug problem? Listen in to Vikram Chandra.

