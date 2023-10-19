Chinese diplomat Xu Xueyuan sets conditions for Biden-Xi meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in San Francisco next month there simultaneous presence at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit holds out. The tantalizing possibility of a summit meeting between the two leaders but while Biden says that he's open to the prospects China has said that it can only happen if the United States meets four conditions including recognizing its hold on Taiwan.

