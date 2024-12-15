China has launched a groundbreaking mermaid show in a massive aquarium, showcasing a blend of performance art and underwater spectacle. The show, set in one of the largest aquariums in Asia, features performers dressed as mermaids, swimming and interacting with marine life. This unique display is seen as a step toward establishing a new form of aquatic entertainment, setting the stage for future competitions in Asia. The event has sparked interest in the region, highlighting China's growing influence in innovative entertainment.