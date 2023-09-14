China's Belt and Road Initiative turns 10

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Beijing is gearing up for the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, a monumental plan put forth by President Xi Jinping to reshape global trade. But as this ambitious project reaches a milestone, experts are highlighting the need for Beijing to bolster its technological collaborations to ensure its success amid growing geopolitical uncertainties.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos