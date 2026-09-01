/China's rare reveal: Dual-agency spying uncovered

China’s Ministry of State Security has arrested an executive from a state military trading company, identified only as "Zhang," for allegedly leaking sensitive defense secrets to intelligence agencies from two foreign nations. In an extraordinarily rare public disclosure of dual foreign recruitment, authorities revealed Zhang was targeted by an operative named "Lucas" from "Country A" and an agent named "Sarah" from "Country B". In exchange for tens of thousands of dollars and extraction promises, Zhang handed over confidential contracts, verbal briefings, and documents on Chinese weaponry. Watch to learn how China uncovered this high-level espionage operation and what it signals for Beijing's national security crackdown.