Chandrayaan-3 launch: ISRO to explore dark side of moon

India's Lunar Spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 which commenced its journey at 2:35pm on 14th July 2023, is expected to cover the 3,84,000kms earth-moon distance in about 40days and make a Lunar soft-landing at 17:47hrs or 5:47pm Indian time on August 23rd. In his post-launch media interaction, ISRO Chairman, Dr. S.Somanath revealed this date and time, referring to it as the targeted landing time, if all went well. With a mission life of one Lunar day(14 earth days), Chandrayaan-3 is meant to land near the Lunar south pole(approximately at 80degrees latitude).