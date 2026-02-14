/CDS General Anil Chauhan Explains India's Border Issue With China

On Friday (Feb 13),Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, while speaking at the Bharat Himalayan Strategy Forum (BHISM) in Dehradun, spoke of India’s borders and distinguished between a border and a frontier. In his address, he laid emphasis on India-China relations post-independence from colonial rule. CDS Chauhan noted that the Panchsheel Agreement of 1954 included the country’s recognition of Tibet as part of China. It was a move initiated by Nehru to maintain a stable and cooperative relationship with the neighbouring nation.