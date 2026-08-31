/Can the SCO shape the future of multilateralism, with India’s role emerging as a key test?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) brings together some of the world's most influential powers, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan and key Central Asian states. As geopolitical rivalries intensify and global power equations shift, India faces a delicate balancing act within the bloc. Can the recent India-China thaw boost cooperation? What has the SCO achieved on security, counterterrorism and regional connectivity? And can the organisation evolve into a meaningful pillar of multipolarity, or will it remain a platform where rivals simply exchange views?