Cairo Peace Summit 2023: UN Chief calls out long-standing Israeli occupation of Palestine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Saturday's summit in Egypt on the Gaza situation comes amid mounting concerns about a larger Middle East conflict, but hopes for results have been tempered by the absence of a senior representative from the United States, Israel's principal supporter, and several other world leaders.

