Budget Vibe Check 2025: What the people hope by WION Video Team Updated 31 Jan 2025 20:30 IST From tax reliefs to investments in healthcare and education, we hit the streets to ask Indian residents what they expect from the Union Budget 2025. Hear their aspirations and dreams for the nation's financial roadmap on WION's budget vibe check. Budget india india budget india budget 2025 budget 2025