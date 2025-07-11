LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /British PM Starmer: New pilot agreement to ensure deportation of illegal migrants back to France
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 09:15 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 09:15 IST
British PM Starmer: New pilot agreement to ensure deportation of illegal migrants back to France
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 09:15 IST

British PM Starmer: New pilot agreement to ensure deportation of illegal migrants back to France

The UK will soon begin returning small boat migrants to France under a new "one in, one out" pilot deal, with matched asylum swaps and security checks, says PM Keir Starmer.

Trending Topics

trending videos