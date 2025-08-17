LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Trump-Zelensky Meeting: European Leaders to Join Zelensky At The White House

Breaking: Trump-Zelensky Meeting: European Leaders to Join Zelensky At The White House

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 18:14 IST
Breaking: Trump-Zelensky Meeting: European Leaders to Join Zelensky At The White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, with European leaders also expected to join the talks.

Trending Topics

trending videos