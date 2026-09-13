/Breaking: Indonesian ferry carrying 243 people loses contact in stormy waters

Indonesian search and rescue teams have launched a major operation in the Java Sea after the passenger ship Virgo Transport 8, carrying 243 people, lost contact during severe weather. Sailing from Surabaya, Java to Banjarmasin, Borneo, the vessel went silent around 80 nautical miles off its destination. Nearby vessels and rescue teams managed to evacuate over 100 passengers amid heavy swells, as authorities race against time to locate remaining survivors in stormy seas.