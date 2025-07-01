Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro organises rally ahead of the coup trial

In Brazil, former president Jair Bolsonaro once again took to the streets. The latest show of strength comes as he faces possible prison time and even a ban from public life over allegations of attempting to overturn the 2022 election results. Bolsonaro is banned from holding public office until 2030 for undermining Brazil's electronic voting system, but he still remains a central force in the country's conservative movement. Watch in for more details!