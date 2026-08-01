/Boko Haram Launches Deadly Attack Near Lake Chad | 10 Nigerian Soldiers Killed

A deadly Boko Haram attack has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in Africa's Lake Chad Basin. According to reports, around 10 Nigerian soldiers were killed after militants launched a deadly assault near Diffa, a military garrison town in southeastern Niger, close to the borders of Nigeria, Chad, and Cameroon. Authorities confirmed casualties following the attack, while security forces launched operations to secure the surrounding area. Niger's state media reported that military personnel were killed and equipment destroyed during the assault. The governor of Diffa, General Mahamadou Ibrahim, traveled to the town to oversee the burial of the fallen soldiers. The Lake Chad Basin has long served as a stronghold for Boko Haram, which began its insurgency in 2009. The extremist group has killed thousands of people and displaced millions across northeastern Nigeria, with violence spreading into neighboring Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.