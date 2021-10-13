LIVE TV
Black paraplegic man from Ohio files complaint with after police officers pull him out of his car
Oct 13, 2021, 07:55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
A Black paraplegic man from Ohio filed a complaint with the NAACP after body camera video showed police officers pulling him out of his car after he refused officers' orders during a traffic stop late last month.
