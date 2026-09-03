/BJP targets CM Vijay over Cauvery spending, calls him 'costly chief minister'

A fresh political battle has erupted in Tamil Nadu after the BJP questioned Chief Minister Vijay's handling of Cauvery-related projects and public spending. The party claimed that while a local dam project cost ₹4.8 crore, the Chief Minister's visit to the region allegedly cost nearly ₹5 crore. BJP leaders have dubbed Vijay the "Costly Chief Minister" and demanded answers on governance priorities, water management and the use of public funds.