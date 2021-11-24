Bitcoin is a major energy consumer, explaining the cryptocurrency's meteoric rise

Nov 24, 2021, 06:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Will 2021 be the year for Bitcoin? The cryptocurrency has registered a staggering rally but Bitcoin's meteoric rise comes at huge cost. It is a major energy consumer, in fact, it consumes more energy that several nations, here's a report.
