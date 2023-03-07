Biden going back on promises to fight climate change? Activists rally against Alaska oil project

Activists are rallying against the proposed willow oil and gas drilling project in Alaska. The Biden administration is weighing the approval of the major oil project. Amid fierce criticism, reports suggest the white house may reduce the scope of the project. The willow project is a $6 billion proposal from Conocophillips' to drill oil and gas in Alaska. It would be located inside the national petroleum reserve - Alaska, a 23 million-acre area on the state's north slope, the largest tract of undisturbed public land in the U.S. The willow project area holds an estimated 600 million barrels of oil; or more than the amount currently held in the U.S. Strategic petroleum reserve. Environmental groups remain staunchly opposed, arguing the project conflicts with the Biden's promises to fight climate change; and poses a threat to pristine wilderness. Many say the project is out of step with Biden’s goals to slash planet-warming carbon emissions in half by 2030 and move to clean energy.