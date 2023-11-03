LIVE TV

Bhutan King Wangchuck welcomed by Assam CM on a 7-day official visit to India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The King of Bhutan arrived in India for a 7-day official visit. The Bhutanese King was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

