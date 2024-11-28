China on Thursday vowed to “resolutely crush” any attempts for Taiwan independence, as the self-ruled island’s President Lai Ching-te is set to embark on an overseas trip.
Beijing Vows To Crush Attempts For Taiwan Independence
Advertisment
China on Thursday vowed to “resolutely crush” any attempts for Taiwan independence, as the self-ruled island’s President Lai Ching-te is set to embark on an overseas trip.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.