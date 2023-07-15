Bastille day welcome for Indian PM

After a successful visit to the United States, France has rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Big-ticket announcements have been made that include purchase of 26 Rafale jets and 3 submarines. India and France share a long history of bilateral ties and Prime Minister’s visit to the country further strengthens India’s relations with the European country. On The India Story this week, Vikram Chandra discusses the significance of PM’s France visit and its global implications with Kanwal Sibal, Former Foreign Secretary, Arun Kumar Singh, Former Ambassador to France, Commodore C Uday Bhaskar (retd), Director, Society of Policy Studies and Alexis Poulin, Journalist and Co-founder, Le Monde Moderne.