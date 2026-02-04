/Baloch Fighters Leading Deadly Insurgency, Pakistan Defence Minister Says Army 'Handicapped'

Published: Feb 04, 2026, 21:36 IST | Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 21:36 IST
Over the past couple of days, videos have gone viral on social media allegedly showing clothes, including pants, left behind by Pakistan soldiers who purportedly fled a military camp following attacks by Baloch rebels. It suggested that Pakistan was gradually losing its grip over the restive region since Baloch rebels started carrying out coordinated attacks against security forces in nearly a dozen cities, seeking independence.