Baby Ariha case: Toddler’s mother pleads for PM level intervention, MEA assures talks with Germany

Baby Ariha case has garnered attention again after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wrote a letter to EAM for his assistance in a ‘sensitive matter’. Ariha Shah, daughter of an Indian couple was separated by German authorities when she was 7 months old over harassment charges. German authorities claimed that Ariha Shah was harassed by her parents following which she was separated from her parents and shifted to a foster home in Berlin. Dhara Shah, the mother of Ariha broke down and plead for PM-level intervention to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, MEA on June 02 assumed that they are in continuous touch with the German authorities.