/Australia Mushroom Murders: Killer Gets Life Sentence With Parole | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 09:08 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 09:08 IST
Erin Patterson has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 33 years after murdering three people and attempting to murder a fourth with a lunch laced with death cap mushrooms.

